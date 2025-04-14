Lakeland Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen Monday evening

article

The Lakeland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.

What we know:

Jazmin Timau was reported missing after she was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 5500 block of Autumn Ridge Road in Lakeland, police said. She is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with red hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Jazmin was wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and blue slippers. She was also carrying a pink backpack and a beige purse, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Jazmin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.

