Lakeland Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen Monday evening
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.
What we know:
Jazmin Timau was reported missing after she was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 5500 block of Autumn Ridge Road in Lakeland, police said. She is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with red hair.
At the time of her disappearance, Jazmin was wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and blue slippers. She was also carrying a pink backpack and a beige purse, according to police.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Jazmin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lakeland Police Department and was shared with FOX 35 News.