Lakeland Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen Monday evening

Published  April 14, 2025 8:53pm EDT
Polk County
Jazmin Timau | CREDIT: The Lakeland Police Department 

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Lakeland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Monday evening.

What we know:

Jazmin Timau was reported missing after she was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on April 14 in the 5500 block of Autumn Ridge Road in Lakeland, police said. She is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with red hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Jazmin was wearing black pants, a blue jacket, and blue slippers. She was also carrying a pink backpack and a beige purse, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Jazmin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6966.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Lakeland Police Department and was shared with FOX 35 News. 

