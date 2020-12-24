Four adults, one teen injured in Lakeland shooting

The Lakeland Police Department says four adults and a teen were injured in a shooting just before 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Police responded to a home near Amos Avenue and Whitehurst Street and found three adults, two men and a woman, and a female teen, all suffering gunshot wounds.

They were all taken to the hospital and their conditions were not known.

Investigators said another man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital after the shooting. It appears investigators believe he could be connected to the shooting, but his role was unknown.

