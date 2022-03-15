Lakeland man wins $5 million from scratch-off lotto ticket

article

A Lakeland man is now a multi-millionaire after he bought a winning scratch-off lottery ticket from a local convenience store.

The Florida Lottery says 63-year-old Marty Moon purchased a $20 Gold Rush Limited ticket and won the $5 million top prize.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

RELATED: World's longest car has 26 wheels, putting green, helipad and swimming pool

Moon claimed his winnings from the Lottery's Tampa District Office.

Advertisement

He purchased the ticket from Nick's Food Mart, located at 1219 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.