Lake Morton swans sold to lucky lottery winners across Florida

"Welcome to the 2020 Swan Lottery!”

Lakeland city spokesperson Kevin Cook kicked off the city's swan lottery Friday in the city commission meeting room.

The lottery is only held when the swan population booms, which is what happened this year.

Flanked by Morton, the city’s 10-foot costumed swan mascot, Cook announced the lottery winners.

Eighty people signed up for the chance to buy a pair from Lake Morton's royal bevy for $800.

Cook telephoned winner Sandra Jarret to break the good news.

“I am so excited,” she said. “It’s so wonderful.”

Jarrett says her new feathered friends will join her brood of rescued animals on her 40-acre farm in Plant City.

Swan lovers from Valrico, Riverview, Fort Myers and Jacksonville also got the call they were waiting for.

The last time Lakeland sold off some of its swans was back in 2014. Cook says another one won’t be held for a few more years.

The winners from this lottery will pick up their swans in a few weeks.