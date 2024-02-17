Lake Mary man killed in hit-and-run crash: FHP

Watch FOX 35 Live

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who hit and killed a Lake Mary man early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, a vehicle was traveling southbound in the inside lane of US-301.

The driver struck a 63-year-old Lake Mary man who was walking in the roadway south of CR-102.

The driver left the scene of the crash and the man was found dead in the road around 8 a.m.

The suspect car is believed to be a 1992-1997 Ford Bronco or F-Series Ford Pickup truck with an unknown color.

The car will be missing its left front headlight housing, troopers said.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call FHP.