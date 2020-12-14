Lake Mary man killed in gyrocopter crash, authorities say

article

A gyrocopter crashed in a rural part of northeast Florida, killing the pilot.

Authorities say the 62-year-old pilot was the only person on the aircraft Sunday and died at the scene in a wooded area of Putnam County.

The name of the Lake Mary man wasn't released immediately.

Gyroscopes resemble small helicopters but they get propulsion from a rear propeller, allowing them to take off like planes.

Authorities say the cause of the crash isn't immediately known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.