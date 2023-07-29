Lake Mary Little League heading to regionals

Lake Mary Little League 12U All-Stars a preparing for their toughest test of the season.



"When they come together, they win, they’re good," head coach Jonathan Anderson said.



The boys won state last week. Now they’ll face other state champs from Tennessee, Georgia, North and South Carolina in the Southeast Regional Tournament.



They have to win at least four games in the double-elimination style tournament.



If they do, they’ll advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.



"It’s unbelievable. Everyone just came together. We’re just trying to keep going further," pitcher Kyros Halkis said.



"I think if we get out and win the first two games, we’ve got a chance of winning this whole thing and going to Williamsport," head coach Jonathan Anderson said.

This team made it to states in 2022.



But they set a goal at the beginning of the season to finish this year better than the last. For that reason alone, 2023 already counts as a success.



None of this would’ve been possible without the boys putting in some good old-fashioned hard work.



"A lot of practicing and stuff. Like hard work putting in," pitcher Carson Rhoden said.



"We got a few more kids who lived in the area to come back and play. Just to get all those kids to come back, gel together, and win together was something special to see," Anderson said.



The boys say they’re a little nervous ahead of next week’s games.



But they’ll be ready to play once that first pitch is tossed out.



"It just feels like we’re playing another baseball game," Halkis said.