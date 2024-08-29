VIDEO: Lake Mary Little League honored with parade at Disney's Magic Kingdom

The Lake Mary Little League All-Stars – and 2024 Little League World Series Champions – served at the Grand Marshals of the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Thursday afternoon – a moment reminiscent of professional sports teams celebrating their title games at Disney's parks.

The players and coaches joined Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy on a number of floats – each in their baseball attire – as the parade traveled through Frontierland, Adventureland, in front of Cinderella's Castle, and up Main Street U.S.A.

The Lake Mary Little League All-Stars defeated Texas last Saturday to win the U.S. Championship and advance to the World Series, where they defeated Chinese Taipei, 2-1, in extra innings to win World Series title.