VIDEO: Lake Mary Little League All-Stars get day in their honor, keys to the city

From a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom to a parade in downtown Lake Mary, the Lake Mary Little League All-Stars – and 2024 Little League World Series champs – have become mini-celebrities.

On Saturday, following their celebratory parade, the team was awarded an official mayoral proclamation recognizing their World Series win – and given keys to the city. You can re-watch the moment in the video player above.

Thousands of people came out to Lake Mary to celebrate the team's 2024 Little League World Series win. The coaches and players rode through Lake Mary in Chevrolet Corvettes, as fans, parents, and friends took pictures, cheered them on, and asked for autographs.