Lake Mary All-Stars advance to U.S. Championship Game in Little League World Series

The Lake Mary All-Stars are headed to the U.S. Championship game in the Little League World Series after defeating Henderson, Nevada, 6-3, on Thursday night at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Lake Mary took an early lead, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. The Florida team will face Texas in a rematch on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 3:30 p.m.

The winner of that game will advance to the Little League World Series title game against the international bracket winner on Sunday. The losing team will compete in a consolation game, also on Sunday.