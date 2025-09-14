Lake Harris boating incident under investigation after body recovered

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident after responding to reports of an unoccupied vessel found in gear on Lake Harris on Friday.

According to officials, authorities launched a search of the area, which concluded later that evening with the recovery of the vessel’s deceased operator.

FWC has extended its condolences to the victim’s family, stating, "FWC would like to extend condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time."

Officials confirmed the incident remains under active investigation.