Lake County woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off

Cynthia Jackubowski spent $50 on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket and won a top prize of $1 million.

Officials said the 56-year-old Lake County woman purchased her winning 500X THE CASH ticket from the Quick Stop located at 1200 West Main Street in Leesburg. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

Jackubowski chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.