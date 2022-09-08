Lake County student arrested for having gun on school bus

article

A 16-year-old student from Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte was arrested for having a handgun on a Lake County school bus Thursday morning.

Deputies said the school's administration was notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun. The school bus had already left the school at that time.

Deputies believe that the gun was left on the bus and not brought into the school. They responded to the bus parking lot on Golf Links Avenue in Eustis. After searching the bus, a "glock handgun" was found in the back seat in a sweatshirt.

No ammunition was found in the gun according to deputies.

After reviewing footage from the bus police saw the 16-year-old removing his sweatshirt and leaving it in the seat the gun was found.

He was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm on school property.