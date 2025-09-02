Lake County deputies obtain arrest warrant in Eustis woman’s homicide
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives in Lake County have secured an arrest warrant in the killing of a woman found dead along a roadside in Mount Dora earlier this year.
What we know:
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced that 44-year-old Monica Islam’s brother-in-law, Shahidul Islam, of Longwood, has been charged in connection with her May 2 death.
Monica’s body was discovered that morning by a passerby near Wolf Branch Road and Scenic Hills Drive.
Victim previously reported abuse
Dig deeper:
Investigators say Monica had previously reported being a victim of domestic violence in December 2024. In that case, her husband, Rashedul Islam, allegedly struck her and stole jewelry and property paperwork tied to a dispute over land in Bangladesh. Detectives said Shahidul pointed a gun at her during the same incident, warning her not to call 911.
Rashedul fled the country before he could be arrested, while Shahidul — who had been previously deported — was found to be back in the U.S. illegally.
Suspect captured in New York
Detectives used license plate reader technology to track Shahidul to a home in Sanford, but he fled the area just after Monica’s murder, investigators said.
He was later captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in New York on May 6 on a federal immigration warrant and has remained in federal custody since.
What's next:
Authorities said Shahidul will be served with the homicide warrant and extradited back to Lake County once federal immigration proceedings are complete. The case remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.