Lake County deputies obtain arrest warrant in Eustis woman’s homicide

Detectives in Lake County have secured an arrest warrant in the killing of a woman found dead along a roadside in Mount Dora earlier this year.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced that 44-year-old Monica Islam’s brother-in-law, Shahidul Islam, of Longwood, has been charged in connection with her May 2 death.

Monica’s body was discovered that morning by a passerby near Wolf Branch Road and Scenic Hills Drive.

Victim previously reported abuse

Dig deeper:

Investigators say Monica had previously reported being a victim of domestic violence in December 2024. In that case, her husband, Rashedul Islam, allegedly struck her and stole jewelry and property paperwork tied to a dispute over land in Bangladesh. Detectives said Shahidul pointed a gun at her during the same incident, warning her not to call 911.

Rashedul fled the country before he could be arrested, while Shahidul — who had been previously deported — was found to be back in the U.S. illegally.

Suspect captured in New York

Detectives used license plate reader technology to track Shahidul to a home in Sanford, but he fled the area just after Monica’s murder, investigators said.

He was later captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in New York on May 6 on a federal immigration warrant and has remained in federal custody since.

What's next:

Authorities said Shahidul will be served with the homicide warrant and extradited back to Lake County once federal immigration proceedings are complete. The case remains under investigation.