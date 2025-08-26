Lake County considers 5-cent gas tax increase to fund road projects

The Brief Lake County is considering raising its gas tax from 7 to 12 cents per gallon. Officials say the increase is needed as growth and rising costs strain road funding. Commissioners must decide by Oct. 1, following Seminole County’s lead on a similar hike.



Lake County commissioners are weighing a proposal to raise the county’s gas tax by five cents a gallon, citing rapid population growth and road projects that are outpacing available funding.

What we know:

Lake County commissioners are considering a proposal to increase the local gas tax from 7 cents to 12 cents per gallon.

The measure was discussed Tuesday as leaders pointed to rapid growth, heavier traffic and rising construction costs as reasons the county can no longer rely on current funding sources. Officials say the new revenue would go directly toward road maintenance and transportation improvements.

What we don't know:

The commission has not yet decided whether to adopt the increase. It is unclear how much additional money the tax would generate annually or how it would be prioritized across the county’s growing list of road projects.

The timeline for a final decision remains uncertain, though the county faces an Oct. 1 deadline.

The backstory:

Lake County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Florida, with thousands of new residents arriving in recent years. Officials say that surge has strained the transportation network, leaving roads congested and projects underfunded.

County leaders have argued that the gas tax is one of the few tools available to keep up with infrastructure demands.

Big picture view:

Lake County’s proposal mirrors similar moves across the region, including in Seminole County, which recently approved its own gas tax hike. If enacted, Lake County drivers would see a higher price at the pump, but officials say the investment is critical to keeping roads safe and supporting growth.

What's next:

Lake County’s deadline to decide on the measure is Oct. 1.

