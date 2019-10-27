Lake County Animal Shelter warns about possible lost pet scheme

article

The Lake County Animal Shelter is warning pet owners about a possible scam.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said it had been made aware of a scam regarding lost pets.

The post said the scam goes as follows,"A pet owner posts a lost/missing dog to social media and/or national databases. The scammer contacts the pet owner claiming to have found the missing pet and asks for a gift card in exchange for the return of the lost pet. The scammer DOES NOT have possession of the pet, and is most likely not local."

The Facebook post goes on to remind pet owners to be cautious, providing a link to tips from the ASPCA.