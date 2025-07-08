Lake Buena Vista water main breaks, blocking 2 lanes on C.R. 535: Officials

The Brief A water main break took place overnight on July 8 in the Lake Buena Vista area of Orange County. Officials said the break has blocked two of the three southbound lanes on County Road 535, south of Apopka-Vineland Road. Orange County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to affected customers.



An overnight water main break has blocked two of the three southbound lanes on County Road 535 in Orange County, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Orange County Government officials said a water main break took place overnight on July 8 on C.R. 535, south of Apopka-Vineland Road, in the Lake Buena Vista area.

Officials said the break has blocked two of the three southbound lanes.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

In order to combat the break, Orange County Utilities crews worked overnight and continue to assess and stabilize water pressure for customers in the area.

Orange County Utilities is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory to affected customers.

Orange County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water advisory to affected customers. (Credit: Orange County Government)

"Although there is no evidence of contamination, as a precaution, it is recommended that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled for at least one minute prior to consumption," Orange County Utilities leaders said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What you can do:

Customers can call the Boil Water Hotline at (407) 254-9670 for information on the status of the advisory. Customers of Orange County Utilities may call (407) 836-2777 to check a specific address.

What's next:

When the work is completed, officials said the water will undergo at least two days of testing.

An update about the status of the precautionary boil water advisory will be issued on Thursday.