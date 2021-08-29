KUA sends crews to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

The Kissimmee Utility Authority has sent crews to Louisiana to help with power restoration following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday, bringing life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall to the region.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority said that they sent their crews to Lafayette, Louisiana, with plans to help restore power to impacted residents. They will pre-stage in Pensacola before arriving in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Monday.

They said that the ten linemen and a convoy of vehicles were deployed as part of the power company’s mutual-aid agreement with utilities across the country.

"KUA crews are no stranger to Lafayette, having spent five days there in October, helping to restore the electric system following Hurricane Delta," the company said.

