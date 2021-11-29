Kissimmee police lieutenant arrested on domestic violence charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Kissimmee Police Department said on Monday that one of its own officers was arrested on charges of domestic violence.
St. Cloud police arrested Lieutenant Erika Castellucci.
Officials said she was placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.
Kissimmee police said it takes domestic violence allegations very seriously, especially when it potentially involves one of its own.
No further details about the arrest were provided.