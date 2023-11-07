Kissimmee man killed in hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 192, FHP says

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 53-year-old Kissimmee, Florida man has died from injuries he sustained in what the Florida Highway Patrol is calling a hit-and-run crash. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 192 (W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway) east of Old Vineland Road in the center lane when it struck the man who was walking north and entered into the vehicle's path. Westbound lanes of the highway were closed while troopers investigated the crash.

Troopers said the pedestrian who was struck was not inside a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the FHP at 407-737- 2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).