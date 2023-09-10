Kissimmee man killed after crashing into retention pond: FHP

article

A Kissimmee man has died after crashing into a retention pond early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was traveling westbound on 19th Street west of Westmoreland Drive in a Chevrolet Colorado around 4:33 a.m.

FHP said the driver failed to negotiate around the cul-de-sac and ran off the roadway in a westerly direction.

The pickup truck then hit a curb and continued traveling west into a retention pond before becoming fully submerged.

The driver was found outside the car in the retention pond and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.