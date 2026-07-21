Kindergarten Readiness Week helps Sanford students start school with confidence

The Brief Seminole Science Charter School is helping incoming kindergarten students ease into the school year through its Kindergarten Readiness Week. The program gives children a chance to meet their teachers, make friends, learn classroom routines, and become familiar with campus before the first official day of school. Teachers say the goal is to reduce first day jitters while helping students and parents feel more confident as kindergarten begins.



For many children, the first day of kindergarten can bring a mix of excitement and nerves. At Seminole Science Charter School, incoming students are getting a chance to take that first step before the school year officially begins.

During Kindergarten Readiness Week, future kindergartners spend several days getting to know their classrooms, teachers and classmates, making the transition into school a little less overwhelming.

Preparing for the first day

Local perspective:

Instead of walking into an unfamiliar classroom on the first day of school, students are already learning what a typical school day looks like.

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Teachers guide children through classroom routines, help them practice following directions, and give them opportunities to make new friends before the school year begins.

"It gives the students, the teachers and the parents a chance to ease into the year," kindergarten teacher Miss Pollack said. "When the first day of school comes, they know what to expect. They're not scared or nervous."

Learning more than academics

The readiness program is about more than letters and numbers.

Students spend time learning important classroom expectations like sharing, raising their hands, following directions, and making good choices.

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"We're just kind of setting expectations for the school year," teacher Miss Percival said. "Following directions and making smart choices."

Teachers say the week also allows them to get to know each child and better understand how to support them once classes officially begin.

Making friends before school starts

For many students, one of the biggest highlights is meeting future classmates.

Some excitedly shared they were looking forward to making friends, while others proudly showed off their coloring pages and classroom work.

Teachers say by the time the first official day of school arrives, many of the fears that often come with starting kindergarten have already disappeared.

"They're more prepared, and it's not as scary on that first day," teacher Miss Davis said. "They know what they're supposed to do in the classroom."

What's next:

Kindergarten Readiness Week continues through July 24 at Seminole Science Charter School.