1 dead after car runs red light, hits tractor-trailer on OBT, FHP says

The Brief A man died Monday in a crash on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County. The man ran a red light and hit a tractor trailer that was making a left turn, according to an FHP report. The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.



A man died Monday when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the State Road 417 northbound exit ramp.

According to an FHP report, a man driving a Kia K4 ran a red light and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a left turn.

After the collision, the Kia left the road and collided with a light pole.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, according to FHP.

The truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

A stretch of Orange Blossom Trail was closed as crews worked to clear the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.