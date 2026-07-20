1 dead after car runs red light, hits tractor-trailer on OBT, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Monday when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the State Road 417 northbound exit ramp.
According to an FHP report, a man driving a Kia K4 ran a red light and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a left turn.
After the collision, the Kia left the road and collided with a light pole.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, according to FHP.
The truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.
A stretch of Orange Blossom Trail was closed as crews worked to clear the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol.