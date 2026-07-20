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1 dead after car runs red light, hits tractor-trailer on OBT, FHP says

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orange County News
Published July 20, 2026 6:43 AM EDT
Published July 20, 2026 6:43 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A man died Monday in a crash on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County. 
    • The man ran a red light and hit a tractor trailer that was making a left turn, according to an FHP report. 
    • The man, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. 

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Monday when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near the State Road 417 northbound exit ramp.

According to an FHP report, a man driving a Kia K4 ran a red light and crashed into a tractor-trailer that was making a left turn.

After the collision, the Kia left the road and collided with a light pole.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, according to FHP.

The truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.  

A stretch of Orange Blossom Trail was closed as crews worked to clear the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

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