Wild monkey spotted in Mount Dora again. Here's what to know, do

The Brief City officials in Mount Dora have shared that more monkeys have recently been spotted in the area, reminding residents to keep a safe distance, as the animals can carry diseases and become aggressive. To prevent dangerous encounters, people should never feed, approach, or leave food out for the monkeys. If you spot a wild monkey, report your findings to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife alert hotline at 888-404-FWCC or 888-404-3922.



Nearly a month after a wild rhesus macaque was photographed outside the historic Lakeside Inn in Mount Dora, there has been another report of a wild monkey within the city.

Wild monkeys, including Rhesus macaques, are not native to Florida. Officials consider these wild monkeys to be a potential threat to Florida's wildlife and ecosystems, and warn that they could carry diseases.

Wild monkey spotted in Mount Dora again

What we know:

The City of Mount Dora posted on its Facebook page on Monday, July 20, about a monkey being spotted within the city – and encouraged those curious to see the wild animal to watch from a distance.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed to FOX 35 that it received a report of a monkey sighting from the Mount Dora Police Department.

What we don't know:

The FWC nor the City of Mount Dora specified where the primate was spotted.

Officials: Admire from afar, do not interact, feed, touch

While perhaps unusual to see a monkey in Florida, officials reminded those who may spot the monkey to admire it from afar.

"While seeing a monkey may be unusual, please remember they are wild, feral animals and should be admired from a safe distance," the City of Mount Dora said in a Facebook post.

"Wild monkeys may carry diseases and can become aggressive, biting or scratching if they feel threatened or are attracted to food. If you encounter the monkey, give it plenty of space and allow it to move through the area on its own. By giving wildlife plenty of space, we help keep both people and animals safe," the City said.

Safety reminders

Do not feed or lure a wild monkey with food.

Do not try to capture, approach, or touch the monkey.

Do not leave trash of food out near the monkeys.

It is illegal in Florida to feed a wild monkey.

What to do if you see a wild monkey

What you can do:

If you spot a wild monkey, you want to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife alert hotline: 888-404-FWCC or 888-404-3922.

You can also report sightings, here.