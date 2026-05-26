Kids bowl free at Aloma Bowling Centers this summer

The Brief Aloma Bowling Centers is offering kids 2 to 15 free games of bowling on weekdays through Aug. 12. Parents must register their kids for the offer, which includes two free games Monday through Friday during the promotion. Aloma Bowl in Winter Park, Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando and Airport Lanes in Sanford are participating.



Looking for something free for the kids to do this summer?

Aloma Bowling Centers, which has three locations in Central Florida, is offering kids two free games of bowling through Aug. 12.

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The offer is available to kids ages 2 to 15 at Aloma Bowl in Winter Park, Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando and Airport Lanes in Sanford from open until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the promotion.

Parents will need to register their kids online by visiting kidsbowlfree.com and selecting one of the participating bowl centers.

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Aloma Bowling Centers is also offering family passes at $39.95 for a two-person pass and at $49.95 for a four-person pass.

Adults with a family pass can also get two free games of bowling during the Kids Bowl Free promotion when they bowl with the child registered on the account.

Shoes are not included with the offer, which cannot be used with holidays and special promotions.