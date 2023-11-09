Kentucky mom charged with murdering her kids: officials

article

A Kentucky woman has been charged and booked into jail for allegedly fatally shooting her two young children inside her home in Shepardsville Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

In a statement, the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says just after 11:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located two children, ages six and nine, with gunshot wounds.

The children were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but officials say they succumbed to their injuries.

THREE YOUNG CHILDREN KILLED IN NEW ORLEANS HOUSE FIRE ALLEGEDLY SET BY THEIR FATHER: POLICE

According to officials, 32-year-old Tiffani Lucas, the mother of the two children, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

"The investigation is in its early stages and once more information becomes available, it may be released. At this time, it appears all parties in relation to this incident have been accounted for and there is no threat to the community," Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar posted in a press release.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.