Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to display suits of SpaceX’s first NASA astronauts

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history on May 30, 2020, by becoming the first NASA crew to launch from U.S. soil in almost a decade.

Guests of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will get a first look at the high-tech launch and re-entry spacesuits in a special, limited-time exhibit.

Among the distinguishing features: the helmets are 3D printed, the gloves are touch-screen sensitive, and the custom suits are all one piece.

The suits will be on display on the lower level of the Space Shuttle Atlantis® attraction at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and will be enclosed in transparent acrylic, enabling a 360-degree view.

Guests interested in learning more about the evolution of spacesuits can find many representing different space programs on display throughout the visitor complex.

Examples include Alan Shepard’s spacesuit, which is still covered in Moondust, in the Treasures Gallery at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Near the Hubble Space Telescope in Space Shuttle Atlantis is a dramatic replica of the McCandless spacesuit and MMU in which astronaut Bruce McCandless made history performing a spacewalk during STS-41B with no lifelines tethering him to space shuttle Challenger.

Guests will also be in awe of Mercury 7 astronaut Gus Grissom’s spacesuit on display at Heroes and Legends.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com.

