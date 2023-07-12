Kennedy Space Center offers ultimate launch viewing package for visitors: Get ready to feel the heat!

Space fanatics can now take off to get their hands on a ticket to witness a new launch up close, and personal at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Kennedy Space Center shared in a press release that visitors can now book the "Feel the Heat" package that gives them the opportunity to sit front row for the launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy EchoStar JUPITER 3 mission.

The package comes with other cool features besides getting an up-close look at the launch. Here are all the perks available, according to the Kennedy Space Center website:

Two–day admission (second use is valid after the launch within 30 days)

A commemorative launch card, badge and lanyard

Complimentary premium souvenir

Complimentary meal

Launch video and audio feed, commentary provided by space-expert communicator

Bus transportation through NASA’s gates to the Apollo/Saturn V Center

Digital photo of your party from AstroPhotos

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy EchoStar JUPITER 3 mission plans to deliver the "broadband communication satellite" which will aid with in-flight Wi-Fi, enterprise networks, maritime connections, community Wi-Fi solutions across the Americas, and backhaul for mobile network operators.

Tickets are $250, and available for ages three and up. This package is sold for this specific mission, no date or time has been officially set yet.

You call 855-737-5235 or click here to purchase your ticket.