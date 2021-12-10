Ken Miller's 10th Annual Toy Drive Comedy Show

The Law Office of Erin Morse has teamed up with The Godfather of Orlando Comedy, Ken Miller, and over a dozen of Orlando’s best comics to bring you a night of laughs. The 10th annual event takes place Monday Dec 13th at Harry Buffalo Downtown Orlando at 9PM.

Over the years Ken Miller and his group of comics have collected 1865 Toys, donating them to different organizations throughout Central Florida. This year the goal is to donate 2000 toys through the generous donations of Central Florida residents.

