Kari Lake 2022 Election lawsuit: 2-day trial underway

Day 1 of the trial:

The election trial is underway as Kari Lake attempts to argue the gubernatorial election was stolen from her.

Lake’s team has their cybersecurity expert on the stand claiming the printer issues on Election Day were because the printer size image was changed from 20 inches to 19 inches before Election Day. He claimed he could see it clearly during a ballot inspection that took place on Dec. 20. He claimed in court it could not have been an accident.

In this two-day trial, Lake's team must prove not just that the election was poorly run, but that someone acted deliberately to alter the election and succeeded.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Elections Director Scott Jarrett also took the stand.

Jarrett said there is no way a 19-inch ballot could have been printed on 20-inch paper and said he was aware of no one acting purposefully to affect the printers.

The trial continues this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

