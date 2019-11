article

Kanye West is coming to Lakewood Church.

The church confirms Kanye will attend the 11 a.m. service on Sunday. He will speak for about 20 minutes with Joel Osteen.

Kanye is also set to perform with a choir at the 7 p.m. service.

We are told there will not be any tickets for the service. It is on a first come, first served basis. The church has 17,000 seats.