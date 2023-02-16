Kansas City Chiefs fans give Patrick Mahomes ovation after port-a-potty visit
Kansas City Chiefs fans roared as Patrick Mahomes exited a port-a-potty during their Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15.
Video shared to Twitter by Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) shows the star quarterback exit the toilet and dance his way towards a raucous crowd.
Brisco told Storyful that after the parade he saw at least two Chiefs fans pose with the port-a-potty that Mahomes had used.
Local media reported the city officials were expecting more than half a million fans to attend the parade.