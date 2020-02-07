Juvenile arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 79-year-old Dallas woman

article

Dallas police arrested a teenager for the drive-by shooting that killed a 79-year-old South Dallas woman in her own home.

The suspect is a juvenile so police will not release his name and mugshot. He was charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

The fatal shooting happened on Halloween night. Gloria Roque was inside her home with her daughter when a bullet from someone in a passing vehicle came through the front wall and hit her.

Related: Elderly woman killed in South Dallas drive-by shooting

Roque’s son, Keith Lee, described her as a talented pianist and a go-getter who loved being active in the Dallas community.

"When we came back to Dallas in ’79, when my dad got out of the military, she worked for the Dallas Times Herald until it closed up. Then she put herself back in school, got her degree in music. Then worked for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce for a while," he said.

The congregation at Warren United Methodist Church spoke during a memorial about how much joy she brought to the church and how involved she was in the community.

Advertisement

Related: Woman killed in South Dallas drive-by shooting remembered by her church family

“Someone who should've passed away peacefully had to die a tragic death,” Pastor Joshua Manning said.

The pastor and other loved ones were angry that a woman known for hugs was the victim of senseless gun violence.