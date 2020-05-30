'Justice for George' protest happening Saturday at Orlando-area home of arrested officer

On Saturday, protesters will gather at the Windermere home owned by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

The 'Justice For George' peaceful protest is happening at noon following a night of protests at the home.

A post promoting the event called the gathering spot the 'home of the murderer.' Those wanting to attend are advised to wear PPE and "shapeless clothes with no logos." Protesters are also told to "cover faces and identifiable features."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated earlier that Chauvin was not currently at the home located in Windermere. Deputies maintained a presence at the residence into the evening and no violence was reported. FOX 35 News reporter Matt Trezza says that the home did incur some vandalism.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Chauvin, 44, had been arrested, charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Another protest is scheduled for June 2 from 3 - 5 p.m. on Orange Ave. in downtown Orlando.