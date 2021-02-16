Just days left to apply for Orange County’s Eviction Diversion Program

Time is running out for people in Orange County to apply for rental assistance.

On Friday at 6 p.m., Orange County will end its Eviction Diversion Program to make way for a new program to assist those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Orange County has provided more than 11.2 million dollars in assistance and helped over 3500 individuals and families stay in their homes through our Eviction Diversion Program," Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming explained.

Apply for the Eviction Diversion Program on Orange County's website.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis 2024? Gaetz hints at presidential run for Florida's governor

The program will reportedly be replaced with a Rental Assistance Program, which has $33 million in federal dollars to help out residents struggling during the pandemic.

Advertisement

The new program is expected to launch on March 1st.

Orange County Commissioners voted last week to bump up the rental assistance payments from $4,000 to $10,000.

To qualify, you must meet certain income requirements, show you are behind on rent, and that you have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.