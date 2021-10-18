Jury selection for Markeith Loyd murder trial continues on Monday

Jury selection continues Monday for the Markeith Loyd murder trial.

Markeith Loyd, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. Loyd has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of his former girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd again could face the death penalty if convicted in Clayton’s slaying. He has pleaded not guilty.

The judge is telling potential jurors that the trial could take up to three weeks and they will be sequestered.

