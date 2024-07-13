Hundred across Florida compete in junior lifeguard championship in Daytona Beach

The Florida Junior Lifeguard Competition Championships happened Saturday at the beach behind the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. Volusia County welcomed more than a hundred junior lifeguards from across Florida for the big event. "We learn CPR, how to save somebody with the buoy, which is really useful in some cases if we see someone laying on the ground on the beach," said junior lifeguard Athena Hurley.

These young people may one day use their speed on the sand and skills in the water to save lives as lifeguards. McKenzie Manhart's brother, Dempsey, who also trains to be a lifeguard, was recently bitten by a shark in Ponce Inlet. She said the county's junior lifeguard program teaches them what it takes to do to the job - and more. "I think they're really important, not just for being a lifeguard, but just being around any body of water. They're just key skills to help save people, of help if you need medical in the water."

Competitors demonstrated their skills in boarding, swimming, paddling, and rescue events. This being a junior competition, participants were grouped into three different age categories: 9-10-year-olds, 11-12-year-olds, and ages 13-15. "Competing today and showcasing their lifesaving skills, basically. When the come out and compete like this it enhances their skills for actual lifesaving," said Volusia Beach Patrol Interim Director Tammy Malphurs.

Emily Walcutt, a program coordinator, said this was about showcasing skills and giving a look at the next generation of lifeguards who will keep our beaches safe in Volusia County and around the state. "As a whole, I think it's a great way to kind of teach some really important life skills to these kids that not only are great for lifesaving, but also just to be good humans."

The junior lifeguard program has been going on in Volusia County since the 1980s. Organizers hoped these athletes would go on to work as lifeguards and protect Florida’s beaches. "They like, you learn how to do CPR and you do rescues," said junior lifeguard Alexia Manousakis, "fake rescues, and stuff like that."