LIST: Juneteenth events in Central Florida

Juneteenth is the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth commemorates the day when 250,000 slaves in Texas were freed in 1865. The next year, those in Galveston, Texas, celebrated the holiday.

Next Wednesday marks 160 years of freedom.

Several events throughout Central Florida are happening to ring in the holiday this weekend and on Juneteenth.

Starting Friday, June 14, Eatonville is kicking Juneteenth with a week full of empowering resilience, celebrating freedom and reclaiming unity. Some events include a youth day, a Juneteenth festival, a Father's Day special, and a senior citizen celebration. Don't worry; there will be entertainment, vendors, guest speakers, and virtual events.

These events will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about Juneteenth and celebrate the achievements of African Americans throughout history.

Although the festivities will end on June 19 in Eatonville, there will be several other Juneteenth events happening around Central Florida.

Here's a list of other Juneteenth events happening in Central Florida this weekend and next:

Juneteenth Community Celebration 2024-June 15,-City Park,1203 E. Plant St.

9th Annual Juneteenth Celebration: Knowing, Remembering and shifting the narrative- June 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.-Winter Park Community Center, 721 W New England Ave.

Lunch & Learn: A BTGM Juneteenth Event- June 15, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.-Orlando Family Stage,1001 East Princeton St.

Juneteenth Festival- June 15, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.-Camping World Stadium,1 Citrus Bowl Place

Central Florida Juneteenth Gala: Wakandan Style-June 15, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.-412 E Kennedy Blvd.

Juneteenth in Winter Park: Jazz & Julibee A Night Under the Stars-June 15, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.-Shady Park, 721 West New England Ave.

Facets of Freedom: A Celebration of Juneteenth- June 19, from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. -Orlando Family Stage, 1001 East Princeton St.

The Central Florida Juneteenth Celebration- June 22 -June 23- Lake Lily Park, 701 Lake Lily Dr.

President Joe Biden officially signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.