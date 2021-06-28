Judge to hear arguments on new Florida social media law

article

On Monday, a judge will hear arguments about whether to issue a preliminary injunction against Florida's new social media law.

The law is set to take effect on July 1st. It seeks to punish large social media companies if they remove content or ban politicians. The law would also let any Florida residents sue if they feel they were treated unfairly.

The lawsuit, filed by a lobbying firm representing online companies, argues that the law is unconstitutional and violates free speech.

