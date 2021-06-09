Joint Base San Antonio Lackland lockdown: Search on for 2 gunmen, no injuries

Military officials said Joint Base San Antonio Lackland remains on a "modified" lockdown mode as they investigate an active shooter situation.



The base tweeted Wednesday that a shooting appeared to have happened outside the Valley Hi Gate, prompting the lockdown around 12:25 CT.



Military officials suspect two gunmen, from off-campus, fired their weapons towards the base while there were military trainees in the area. They believe the gunmen then ran away.

Authorities said no injuries were reported but they are clearing the area as they search for the gunmen. San Antonio police are also helping with the investigation.



The base previously posted on Twitter a warning about an active shooter.



"Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN," the base wrote on Twitter.

According to FOX 29, the base sent out an alert to personnel.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

