Melbourne's Johnson Middle School closed Tuesday due to power outage

Classes at Johnson Middle School in Melbourne are canceled Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools.

The school experienced a power outage on Tuesday morning, which affected its air conditioning. Power has been restored, but repairs to the air conditioning system won't be completed in time for Johnson Middle School to "have a proper learning environment," the school district said.

The school is expected to reopen on Wednesday.