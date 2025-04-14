Jogger injured in Orange County after being struck by car

The Brief A 38-year-old Georgia woman was injured Monday morning after being struck by a car while jogging in a crosswalk in Orange County. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation, and the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



A Georgia woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Monday morning after she was struck by a car while jogging in a crosswalk in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 419 and Cypress Lake Glen Boulevard. Troopers said a 2002 Ford Focus, driven by a 45-year-old Orlando man, was traveling north on CR-419 with a green traffic signal when the vehicle struck the 38-year-old woman, who was jogging in the crosswalk.

The driver told investigators he attempted to avoid the collision by braking and swerving into the southbound lanes, while the jogger ran back toward the sidewalk. The woman told troopers she was struck while crossing the road but did not recall whether she activated the pedestrian traffic signal before entering the crosswalk.

The driver was not injured, and the crash remains under investigation.

