Joe Exotic debuts longer mullet in new Florida mug shot

Joe Exotic was briefly transferred to a Florida jail on Wednesday – and there's a new mug shot to prove it.

The Tiger King star, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado Passage, is currently serving a 21-year sentence in Oklahoma for trying to hire two hitmen to kill Carole Baskin. He was transferred to the Santa Rosa County Jail on Wednesday to appear in court for a civil lawsuit involving a music dispute, TMZ reports.

The lawsuit involves a country singer named Vince Johnson who claimed he had the rights to some of the songs featured in Netflix's Tiger King, according to TMZ.

He was rebooked at the Florida jail, and it's standard procedure for jailers to take mug shots of all inmates during the intake process, the news outlet said. Jail records show he was rebooked at 6:10 a.m.

Joe Exotic's mug shot from the Santa Rosa County Jail on September 7, 2018. (Photo: Santa Rosa County Jail)

TMZ said it's likely Joe Exotic is already on his way back to Oklahoma by bus, and it remains unclear when he'll make it back.

While in jail, the former 2020 presidential candidate has been keeping active on social media, and has even appeared on a radio show while incarcerated.