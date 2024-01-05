Boston-bound JetBlue flight diverted to Orlando after disturbance between 2 passengers: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

A JetBlue Airways flight bound for Boston had to make a brief stop in Orlando because of a disturbance between two passengers on board, an airline spokesperson confirmed in a statement to FOX 35 News.

The incident reportedly happened Thursday night on JetBlue flight 170.

The plane took off from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport at 9:42 p.m. and was ultimately diverted to the Orlando International Airport shortly before midnight, according to FlightAware's website.

RELATED HEADLINES:

The two passengers were escorted off the plane with the help of local law enforcement and the flight continued to Boston with a delay, officials said.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information about what happened and if there were any arrests made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.