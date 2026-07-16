JetBlue to end service at Daytona Beach International Airport

The Brief The airline cited a lack of flight demand and worsening financial performances. The final day of service at the airport will be September 9.



JetBlue has confirmed with FOX 35 its plans to terminate service in Daytona Beach, according to a company statement.

The airline said its final day of service at Daytona Beach International Airport will be September 9.

A company official said flight demand had not developed as anticipated and the financial performance had been worsening.

The full company statement can be read below:

We returned to Daytona Beach with the expectation that the market could support renewed JetBlue service; however, demand has not developed as anticipated and the financial performance of the flight has been worsening. Ending service will allow us to redeploy aircraft into markets with stronger demand.

We understand this is disappointing news. We greatly appreciate the team at Daytona Beach International Airport for their assistance and partnership.

Customers impacted by the service ending will be notified and receive a full refund, according to the company.