Magic of Disney Animation: Disney sets opening date for Hollywood Studios attraction

The Brief Walt Disney World has set a date for the opening of The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The attraction, which features several animation-inspired experiences, will officially open on Sept. 14. Experiences include a learn-to-draw experience featuring Olaf, an indoor play area for little kids and a character meet-and-greet space.



Walt Disney World has revealed the opening date of The Magic of Disney Animation, an attraction at Hollywood Studios featuring animation-inspired experiences.

The Magic of Disney Animation, located in a large building at the end of the new Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, will open to the public on Sept. 14.

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What is The Magic of Disney Animation?

The Magic of Disney Animation will feature a collection of experiences centered around animation, including a learn-to-draw experience featuring Olaf, an indoor playground inspired by Alice in Wonderland artwork by Mary Blair, and a character meet-and-greet area.

Drawn to Wonderland play area

The new Drawn to Wonderland play area is designed for little kids. The look of the space is inspired by Mary Blair's original concept art for Disney's "Alice in Wonderland." The play area will feature the Queen of Heart's rose garden, a Mad Tea Party and the Cheshire Cat.

Concept art for Drawn to Wonderland, a new indoor play area for little kids at The Magic of Disney Animaton. (Credit: Disney)

Off the Page character meet-and-greets

The attraction will feature a dedicated area for character meet-and-greets called Off the Page. It will be divided into sections that reference a different part of the animation process, including story, layout, hand-drawn animation, computer animation, lighting and effects. Visitors can take pictures with different characters in each space. Characters that will make appearances in Off the Page include:

Mulan in Story

Rapunzel in Layout

Chip 'n' Dale in Hand-Drawn Animation

Donald and Daisy in CG Animation

Goofy in Lighting

Stitch in Effects

Concept art of the Off the Page character meet and greet area inside The Magic of Disney Animation. (Credit: Disney)

Olaf Draws!

Olaf, the summer-loving snowman from "Frozen," will host this new Animation Academy experience.

Visitors will learn to draw Disney characters from Disney Animation artists who appear in a recorded video, while an animatronic Olaf adds his own humor to the mix. Each class will feature a different character that visitors will learn to draw, including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Genie, Moana, Stitch, Olaf, Ursula, Judy Hopps & Nick Wilde.

Actor Josh Gad, who voiced the character in the Frozen movies, recorded new dialogue for the experience.

"Olaf Draws!," a new Animation Academy experience coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Courtesy of Disney Parks Blog)

Once Upon a Studio

While at The Magic of Disney Animation, visitors can also watch the Emmy Award-winning short "Once Upon a Studio" inside a dedicated theater. The theater has been enhanced with effects to bring the short to life in a new way.

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The Magic of Disney Animation building

The outside of the building is designed to look like the Roy E. Animation Building at Disney Animation headquarters in Burbank, California. It features a Sorcerer Mickey hat, which is also a nod to the sorcerer's hat that sat in front of the park's Chinese Theater for nearly 15 years.

The Magic of Disney Animation building previously housed Star Wars Launch Bay and, before that, an animation experience where visitors could learn to draw characters and see Disney animators working on projects.