Jeep, car fans form massive parade for injured Daytona Beach police officer

Hundreds of Jeep and car fans turned out for a parade in honor of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor who was shot in the line of duty.

Genevieve Shleifer said it all started with a Facebook comment that quickly grew with the support of the Jeep Beach organization.

"So I was expecting 40 to 50 jeeps but with all of our networking and the Jeep family and the community wanting to back Jason, show him our support, it’s just grown," she said.

FOX 35 News was there as hundreds of Jeeps and cars filled the parking lot at One Daytona.

The route took them to Bill France Boulevard, Dunn Avenue, and Halifax Hospital where the 26-year-old officer is being treated.

Shleifer said she learned Officer Raynor is part of a car club himself.



"When you’re in a car club, when you’re in a jeep club you have that comradery," she said.

Charlene Greer, chairwoman of Jeep Beach, said she hopes the parade sent a message to Officer Raynor and beyond.

"In the world that we live in right now there’s truly a much larger positive message that we want to send to our police officers," she said.

