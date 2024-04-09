Florida teen reported missing, last seen leaving shift at McDonald's in Oviedo: police

article

A 16-year-old girl was reported missing after she was last seen leaving work in the middle of her shift on Friday, according to the Oviedo Police Department.

Jasmine Snyder left during her shift at McDonald's at 1605 E. Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, police said. She was wearing her uniform – seen in the photograph above – and did not return to work.

Police describe Snyder as a 16-year-old white female who is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 140 pounds.

Jasmine Snyder was last seen leaving work at McDonald's on East Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo on April 5, 2024. (Photo: Oviedo Police Department)

Her current destination is unknown.

Anyone with information about Snyder's whereabouts is urged to contact Oviedo Police Department at detectives@cityofoviedo.net or 407-971-5700.