Orlando council advances plan for 37-story downtown tower

The Brief Orlando leaders advanced plans for a 37-story mixed-use tower overlooking Lake Eola with housing, hotel rooms, retail and office space. Some residents raised concerns that construction could damage a neighboring historic church. The proposal must pass a second City Council vote before construction can begin.



The Orlando City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow construction of a 37-story mixed-use tower overlooking Lake Eola.

The site for the proposed development is located at the corner of E. Washington St. and N. Rosalind Ave. and adjacent to the historic St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church [GMap].

Local perspective:

The proposed development would include more than 200 residential units, about 200 hotel rooms, retail space and offices. City leaders say the project could provide a significant economic boost to downtown Orlando.

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The proposal, however, has raised concerns about its potential impact on the church. Opponents worry that driving support pilings into the ground could create vibrations capable of damaging the more than 100-year-old building.

"People come and go, developments come and go. We're here to stay," Father John Hamatie told the council. "The church is a stately, standing, vibrant time capsule."

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As part of its approval, the council required the developer to complete a geotechnical review and implement measures to help ensure construction does not damage the church.

What's next:

The ordinance must receive a second reading before construction can begin. The next vote is scheduled for the City Council's Aug. 10 meeting.