Ja’Keem Williams death: Attorney Ben Crump representing family of man shot, killed while riding ATV

Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of a man police said was shot and killed while riding on an ATV in Winter Garden in February, according to a Ben Crump Law office press release. They are expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. on Friday.

What we know:

The Winter Garden Police Department said 57-year-old Ralph Hensel shot and killed Ja’Keem Williams, 32, while Williams was riding his ATV through the neighborhood. Authorities found Williams unresponsive at the Bay Pointe apartments on Horizon Street, where witnesses had been performing CPR.

Hensel faces a first-degree murder charge, according to Orange County court records.

Photo of Ja'Keem Williams (left) courtesy of @Reallyher_05/@Nanaspage26_Backup | Photo of Ralph Hensel courtesy of the Orange County jail

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed whether Hensel had any prior encounters with Williams beyond his complaints about ATV riders in the neighborhood. It is also unclear if Hensel specifically targeted Williams or if the shooting was a result of broader frustration. Authorities have not released details on any potential defense Hensel may claim.

The backstory:

Williams was described as a devoted father figure to five children, including the three he shared with Briana Bermudez and the two belonging to Sierra Rose. Bermudez said Williams had been in Rose’s children’s lives for a decade and treated them as his own. Friends and family described him as kind-hearted and non-confrontational.

Hensel had previously expressed frustration over ATV riders in the neighborhood and had warned law enforcement that if officers did not intervene, he would take action himself.

